Volkswagen has just revealed a bigger, better version of the California, called the Grand California. But despite its name, the Volkswagen California camper van isn't actually available in California, or in the United States, for that matter.

This model will be no surprise to camper van enthusiasts, because it's essentially a production version of the California XXL concept that made its debut last year. And chances are this will be the last new version of this current model, as the German auto giant is set to launch an entirely new camper van next year.

Based on the medium-wheelbase Crafter cargo van, the Grand California has a total length of almost six meters, larger than the California model based on the smaller Transporter T6. For the production model, Volkswagen has omitted the awkward extended roof that was at the rear of the concept.

Though it's ditched the rear extension, the Grand California follows the XXL concept with a large wet room bathroom, and berths for two adults and two children. The high roof means even adults will be able to stand up straight inside the van. There's also a small, integrated kitchen with a sink, gas hob and two refrigerators. The front seats can swivel around to complement the double bench seat in the living area of the van.

The side and rear windows all pop out, and they're also equipped with screens for keeping insects and other unwanted creatures out. There's also a mosquito net integrated into the door.

The roof boasts a sizable skylight to allow natural light into the interior of the Grand California, but there's a blackout screen for the front cab to keep light out when occupants are trying to sleep. The exterior lights situated above the sliding door provide powered light at the campsite, and at the back of the van there are hookups for an external shower with adjustable water temperature.

4Motion four-wheel drive will be offered to allow access to more remote camping areas.

The Grand California goes on sale in Europe in 2019. Though no prices have been announced yet, it's thought the Grand California will be priced somewhere in the region of €67,000.