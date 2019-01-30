Toyota's, Nissan's global sales fall short of Volkswagen's
In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, the logo of Volkswagen is seen on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 2:09AM EST
TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. says it sold 10.59 million vehicles globally last year, fewer than the 10.83 million delivered by German rival Volkswagen AG.
Also Wednesday, Nissan Motor Co. said its global sales totalled 5.65 million vehicles last year, while Renault SA of France, which owns 43 per cent of Nissan, recorded global sales of 3.9 million vehicles.
Nissan owns 34 per cent of smaller Japanese rival Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which sold 1.2 million vehicles last year.
That adds up to 10.75 million vehicles, although that is not the official alliance tally.
The numbers released Wednesday underscore intense competition among the automakers.
U.S. automaker General Motors Co. was the No. 1 selling automaker for more than seven decades before losing the title to Toyota in 2008. Its sales have shrunk in recent years.
