

Relaxnews





With the number of electric and driverless vehicles on display a couple of weeks ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we could have been forgiven for expecting similar at this week's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Although almost every motor manufacturer at the show has been talking up their electrification plans for the future, the number of electrified vehicles on the show floor was reasonably low. Here's a brief look at five electrified vehicles that did get people talking at the Detroit 2018 motor show.

Although Chinese company GAC doesn't sell vehicles in the US at present, its all-electric Enverge was one of the highlights of the show this year. The Enverge isn't a typical EV by any means, with its pillar-to-pillar digital screens, augmented reality for passengers, and headlights that pop out as portable floodlights. Even so, the company plans to start selling its electric vehicles in 2019, although Washington has poured cold water on the prospect as the top Senate Democrat and President Donald Trump separately criticized Chinese trade practices this week.

The Honda Insight might not be a new name to the world of electrified vehicles, but the model on display in Detroit certainly is all-new. The third-generation Insight was making its debut at the show in production form after the second generation was discontinued in 2014, and the new Insight will be the latest in a growing range of compact and midsize sedans that have been the recipients of Honda's hybrid powertrains.

Another familiar name showing its new form in Detroit was the still-spectacular BMW i8. The mildly redesigned coupe was showing off its enhancements, which as well as the aesthetics also include a new bigger battery for greater electric-only range. And alongside the coupe was a drop-dead gorgeous new i8 Roadster.

Even though the all-new second-generation Nissan Leaf doesn't have the range of some of its rivals, Nissan was keen to point out an aspect of the new version that does set it apart from the competition, which is that it will allow owners to run their house off the car's battery for up to two days in the event of a power cut.

The Mercedes-AMG badge may be synonymous with V-8-powered sedans with top speeds of 155 mph and thunderous exhaust notes, but here in in Detroit the German luxury automaker revealed three mild-hybrid additions to the AMG range, which are the CLS53, E53 Coupe and E53 Cabriolet.

The North American International Auto Show is open to the public January 20-28.