Tesla knocks $1,100 off price of the Model 3
In this July 6, 2018, file photo, a prospective customer confer with sales associate as a Model 3 sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla has cut $1,100 from the base price of its Model 3 car designed for the mass market. The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still short of the target base price of $35,000. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:39AM EST
DETROIT — Tesla is cutting US$1,100 from the base price of its car designed for the mass market, the Model 3.
The electric car company now says on its website that the car starts at $42,900, still a ways from its goal of lowering the base price to $35,000.
Tesla cut 7 per cent of its workforce last month to trim costs and reduce the price of the car. CEO Elon Musk says the Model 3 must be competitive with gasoline-fueled cars for the company to succeed.
For $42,900 buyers will get a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 in black with Tesla's lower-range battery that goes 264 miles per charge.
The price doesn't include federal and state tax credits. The federal credit is now $3,750, but that expires at the end of the year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Trade war, diesel troubles hold back profit at Daimler
- Lyft offers electric vehicle options for riders, drivers
- Edmunds compares the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4
- WATCH: DUI charges after police smash window of sleeping man's car at drive-thru
- Nissan board taps Renault's Senard, shareholders meeting set