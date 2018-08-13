

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven't received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday the ban taking effect Wednesday affects about 20,000 vehicles.

Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks.

Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems. BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.

The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn't received safety checks as of Monday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect.