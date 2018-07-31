BMW to build car plant in Hungary for 150,000 units a year
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo the logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:51AM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary -- German automaker BMW says it will build a plant in eastern Hungary to manufacture up to 150,000 conventional and electric cars a year on a single production line.
BMW said Tuesday that the plant near the city of Debrecen will cost around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) and create over 1,000 jobs.
Debrecen, about 220 kilometres east of Budapest, was chosen "primarily for its very good infrastructure, suitable logistics connections and proximity to the established supplier network."
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister, said BMW's investment will contribute to the country's economic competitiveness and further strengthen business relations between Hungary and Germany.
The company said Europe accounted for almost 45 per cent of its vehicle sales in 2017, with 1.1 million units sold.
New plant for #BMW models in #Debrecen: “We are now strengthening our activities in #Europe to maintain a worldwide balance of #production”, says CEO #Krueger. “The decision for the #newplant reaffirms our perspective for global growth.” #BMWGroup #Hungary #evehicles #electric pic.twitter.com/CFIhQqnSwU— BMW Group (@BMWGroup) July 31, 2018