

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario will be raising speed limits to 110 kilometres an hour on sections of three 400-series highways.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the higher limits are part of a two-year pilot program, adding that the government will also hold consultations to gather feedback on the project.

The pilot will run on Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, the Queen Elizabeth Way between Hamilton to St. Catharines, and Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario-Quebec border.

An additional stretch of highway in Northern Ontario that has not yet been identified will also be part of the program, which is expected to begin in mid-September.

Yurek says the province's street-racing rules -- which apply at speeds greater than 150 kilometres an hour -- will remain the same.

The province's current maximum speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour.