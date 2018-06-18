NTSB investigating after actor shares video of Tesla shooting flames
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, actress Mary McCormack, left, and husband Michael Morris attend "Howard Stern's Birthday Bash," presented by SiriusXM, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 3:35PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator look into a Tesla battery fire in Southern California.
The specialist will observe Tesla's examination of the Model S that caught fire Friday on a street in West Hollywood. The agency says the trip will allow it to learn about fires in all battery-powered vehicles.
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames near the front wheels. She says in a tweet that there was no accident and the incident was "out of the blue." McCormack is married to director Michael Morris.
Tesla called the incident "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence" and says it's investigating.
No one was hurt in the fire.
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018
