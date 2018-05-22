

Relaxnews





Despite the production problems Tesla has admitted to, as well as unaddressed rumored production issues, Tesla is claiming to be almost ready to start delivering examples of its Model 3 equipped with an all-wheel drive dual-motor option.



This performance take on the Model 3 will be the top-of-the-range version of the car, and in true Elon Musk style the specification and pricing for the new options were posted on Twitter.

The aesthetic enhancements include a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, a carbon-fiber spoiler and a black and white interior, and combined with the dual-motor setup these cars will cost from US$78,000. And if you assume a top-specification Model 3 will inevitably come with Tesla's much-vaunted autopilot system then think again; it's actually an optional extra here. After all, this is supposed to be the more affordable way of getting into the Tesla brand than the Model S or Model X.

Taking aim at the supposed competition, Musk says the cost of the performance Model 3 is "about" the same as a BMW M3. That's actually a bit of a stretch as in the U.S. an M3 actually starts at $66,500, but who's counting too carefully at this level?

However, what shouldn't be a gray area is the fact the Tesla is said to be quicker than the M3, and a good 15 per cent quicker at that. The Performance trim Model 3 has a top speed of 155 mph, a driving range on a full charge of 310 miles, and can get to 60 mph from a standing start in just 3.5 seconds. Those numbers are just part of the story though because it's also said to drive and handle well enough to "beat anything in its class on the track."