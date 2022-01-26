Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, unsold Rogue sports-utility vehicles sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, unsold Rogue sports-utility vehicles sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS