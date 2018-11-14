

The Associated Press





Paris police officers found a lion cub in a Lamborghini during a traffic stop on the city's famed Champs-Elysees.

The cub, named Putin but known as Dadou, is less than two months old, according to the French animal protection agency now caring for it.

The agency, 30 Million Friends, is suing the driver of the rented sports car, who was taken into custody after police found the cub in the car on Monday. Paris police confirmed the find and the arrest.

The cub is the third recovered by 30 Million Friends in a month and the sixth feline in under a year. It is calling for beefed-up measures against the trafficking of wild animals in France.

The cub is basically fine, although a health check by a vet found that it was in a weakened state, is missing a bit of its tail and has a problem with one of its back paws, 30 Million Friends said.

It said the cub is now in quarantine in a big cat wildlife park east of Paris and will later join the two cubs recovered by 30 Million Friends in October.