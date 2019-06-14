

Lexus will soon be launching a production version of the convertible LC concept that debuted at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Allegedly, the showy sports car will premiere next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

In January at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, not only did Lexus show off a convertible LC concept, but also officials were noted hinting at the idea of eventually bringing such a model into production. On Wednesday, sources told Roadshow that the ambiguous comments made by the company earlier this year will become reality next month.

Reportedly, the production version of the LC convertible will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed during the beginning of July. It's expected to be nearly identical to the concept version with the same 5.0-liter V8 engine capable of generating 472 hp and 398 lb.-ft of torque -- enough power to bring the car up to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and to a top speed of 168 mph.

The production version of the LC convertible concept will debut sometime during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from July 4 through July 7. Considering that the base version of the LC roadster starts at US$92,300, the price of the droptop version will only go up from there.