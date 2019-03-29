Kia takes the wraps off two new SUVs in Seoul
Kia's Mohave Masterpiece unveiled at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. (Courtesy of Kia)
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 10:19AM EDT
In a world exclusive, Kia has unveiled two new SUV concept cars at the Seoul Motor Show ahead of the expected launch of the two models in South Korea at end-2019. The first is the chunky Mohave Masterpiece and the second is the more compact SP Signature.
The Masterpiece is being described as a restyled and modernized Mohave (known as the Borrego in North America). The stand-out features of this off-road vehicle are the new version of Kia's iconic grille, re-designed lighting, a significantly elevated body and a powerful all-wheel-drive system. The second Kia making its debut in Seoul is the SP Signature, which is a smaller, elegant SUV. The design of these two concepts will have a general influence on all of the brand's future SUVs sold across the world.
Visitors to Kia's stand can also take a look at its electric crossover concept dubbed Imagine by Kia which was first seen at the Geneva Motor Show. The automaker is also displaying its new R.E.A.D. (Real-time Emotion Adaptative Driving) system.
The Seoul Motor Show is open to the public, March 29 to April 7, at the Korea International Exhibition Center.
