Federal government making electronic logs mandatory for truck, bus drivers
The stop sign on highway 335 is seen at the intersection of highway 35 near Tisdale, Sask., Tuesday, April, 10, 2018. This is the intersection where a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:45PM EDT
ETOBICOKE, Ont. - Transport Canada says it will require all commercial drivers to have electronic logging devices.
The federal department says it will make the tamper-resistant devices mandatory on June 12, 2021, to ensure truck and bus drivers are not on the road for longer than their daily limit.
The devices track when and how long drivers have been behind the wheel.
The department says the change comes after talks with industry partners and all levels of government.
It also addresses one of the recommendations made by the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018.
The collision between the junior hockey team's bus and a semi-truck left 16 people dead and 13 injured.
