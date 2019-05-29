

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan is expanding mandatory training for semi-truck drivers to include farmers.

The government introduced compulsory training for commercial truck drivers in March, but gave a temporary exemption to farmers who drive semis as part of their business.

Joe Hargrave, minister for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, says semis driven as part of farming operations tend to be on the road less than commercial units, and the government wanted to consult more with agriculture workers.

Hargrave says the majority of people the government spoke with supported mandatory training.

Training requirements for farmers are to be phased in beginning next year and the plan is for all training programs to be aligned by 2021.

Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba introduced mandatory truck- driver training after the deadly Humboldt Broncos hockey bus crash in April 2018.