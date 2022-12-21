F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, centre, takes the knee at the starting grid in Montmelo, Spain, on May 9, 2021. (Emilio Morenatti / AP) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, centre, takes the knee at the starting grid in Montmelo, Spain, on May 9, 2021. (Emilio Morenatti / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS