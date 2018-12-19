

A Markham, Ont. man is facing several charges after allegedly doing “doughnuts” in an intersection, spinning the vehicle while creating clouds of burning-rubber smoke, before leading police officers on a high-speed chase.

A Durham police helicopter caught the incident on camera as police say around 100 vehicles blocked off an intersection just west of Pickering, Ont. at about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. Once officers arrived, police say many of the cars dispersed, some at rates of speed too high to chase.

The Durham police helicopter followed one of the cars onto the Highway 401 where it was seen travelling up to 173 km/h. The suspect then pulled into a gas station where the vehicle was boxed in and the suspect was arrested.

Tony Chau, 24, has been charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with recognizance and racing a motor vehicle. The other passengers in the vehicle were released without charges.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

