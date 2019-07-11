

Relaxnews





Lego has unveiled the Fat Boy, a model designed by Creator Expert department in collaboration with Harley-Davidson, to be released to retail on August 1, 2019.

The Lego version of the iconic Harley is composed of 1,023 pieces, and comes with disc wheels, a Tear Drop tank, an integrated speedometer, and two exhaust pipes. Once assembled, the motorcycle is about 20 cm tall, 18 cm wide and 33 cm long.

The model draws inspiration from the Wicked Red colorway of the Fat Boy 2019 model. The bike will be completely mobile, with moveable handlebars, working gear shifts and brakes, and even a functioning kick stand.

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy will be available in Lego Stores and via the Lego website starting August 1, 2019 for $99.99. Members of the Lego VIP program will be able to get their hands on the collectible from July 17.

To celebrate the launch of the Lego Fat Boy, a life-size model -- complete with light and sound effects -- was built, using no less than 69,569 bricks and 865 man hours. The creation will be exhibited in several stores and at a number of Harley-Davidson events over the coming months.