N.S. teen brings new life to iconic ‘Raccoons’ theme song

By Katie Kelly

Seventeen-year-old Sadie C. Grace of Beaver Bank, N.S., is the voice behind a fresh version of "Run with Us," the beloved closing theme from "The Raccoons."
