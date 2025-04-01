ADVERTISEMENT

The Scene

New Brunswick singer scores a golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

By Katie Kelly

Published

Olivier Bergeron, a 22-year-old truck driver from Kedgwick, N.B., stands in front of an "American Idol" sign. (Source: Instagram/olivierbergeronofficial)
Olivier Bergeron, a 22-year-old truck driver from Kedgwick, N.B., stands in front of an "American Idol" sign. (Source: Instagram/olivierbergeronofficial)