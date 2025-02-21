ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Victim of fatal shooting in Fairview identified: Halifax police

By Jesse Huot

Updated

Published

A police vehicle and police tape are pictured blocking off McFatridge Road after an injured and unresponsive person was found on the morning of Feb. 20, 2025. (CTV Atlantic/Paul DeWitt)
A police vehicle and police tape are blocking off McFatridge Road after an injured and unresponsive person was found on the morning of Feb. 20, 2025. (CTV Atlantic/Paul DeWitt)