ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Sailor dead after a boat capsized in Halifax area: Royal Canadian Navy

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Royal Canadian Navy Ensign flies during the Parade of Ships entering the New York Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. The Royal Canadian Navy says a sailor has died in the Bedford Basin after a boat capsized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.