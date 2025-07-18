ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Pair of rare, multicoloured lobsters new summer stars of Dartmouth ocean centre

By The Canadian Press

Published

A rare blue-and-white "Cotton Candy" lobster named Moonmist, left, and a rare half-red, half-black lobster named Bingo, are seen in this undated handout photo from the Back to the Sea Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Back to the Sea Centre
A rare blue-and-white "Cotton Candy" lobster named Moonmist, left, and a rare half-red, half-black lobster named Bingo, are seen in this undated handout photo from the Back to the Sea Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Back to the Sea Centre (Back to the Sea Centre/The Canadian Press)