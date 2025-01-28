ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia cleanup plan further delays the removal of toxic sludge from First Nation

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Dec. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Dec. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)