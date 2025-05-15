ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

No action against Nova Scotia rent loophole out of fears for housing supply: minister

By The Canadian Press

Published

Homes are pictured at a suburb in Halifax on Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese


















