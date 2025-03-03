ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Former N.S. privacy commissioner wants office to gain resources, more powers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia Freedom of Information Commissioner Tricia Ralph is shown in an undated handout photo. Ralph has called on the governing party to withdraw measures in a contentious bill that she says weakens the public's right to government information.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Nova Scotia Department of Justice,
Tricia Ralph is shown in this undated handout photo. As she departs her job, Nova Scotia's former freedom of information commissioner says she hopes the government will bring about deep reforms to an outdated law that too often delays and denies citizens their right to government documents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Nova Scotia Department of Justice