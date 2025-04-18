ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

Fashion students go bold to boundary-pushing on a Fredericton runway

By Nick Moore

Published

Several women walk a runway holding number cards. The first woman, who is the only one in focus, wears a black and white outfit and is holding the number one.
The New Brunswick College of Craft and Design’s 27th fashion show took place in Fredericton March 18, 2025, featuring the work of NBCCD students. (Courtesy: Kelly Baker)