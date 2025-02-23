ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

‘Coldest Night of the Year’ charity walk raises more than $1 million at 18 events across the Maritimes

By Nick Moore

Published

Volunteers cheer for walkers at the Coldest Night of Year event in Fredericton on Feb. 22, 2025. (Nick Moore/CTV)
Volunteers cheer for walkers at the Coldest Night of Year event in Fredericton on Feb. 22, 2025. (Nick Moore/CTV)