

CTVNews.ca Staff





A day after the Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled the government's plan to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline, protests are being organized across the country and opposition politicians are speaking out. Also in the headlines, a Canadian athlete has earned a remarkable distinction.

1. Trans Mountain fallout: The fallout over the federal government's decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline has begun, with demonstrations in B.C. and talk from activists of 'unprecedented protests.'

2. NFL first: Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree, after graduating Tuesday from McGill University.

3. Hacker sentenced: A young Canadian computer hacker who American investigators say unwittingly worked for Russian spies was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for his role in a massive security breach at Yahoo.

4. Debate extended: The Liberals have voted to extend debate in the House of Commons till midnight – from Monday through Thursday – until the end of the sitting schedule for June 22. The move comes as the federal government looks to advance legislation in the weeks before MPs depart the Hill.

5. Furry family members: Zoo workers are begging for the safe return of three animals stolen from an Ontario zoo, describing the creatures as "family members."