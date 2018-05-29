Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for Yahoo security breach
Paul Elias, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:00PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Canadian computer hacker has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a massive security breach at Yahoo that federal agents say was directed by Russian government spies.
U.S. Judge Vince Chhabria on Tuesday also fined 23-year-old Karim Baratov $250,000.
Baratov pleaded guilty in November to nine felony hacking charges. He acknowledged hacking thousands of webmail accounts for seven years ending with his arrest last year.
Baratov charged customers to obtain another person's webmail passwords by tricking them to enter their credentials into a fake password reset page.
Prosecutors allege that the Russian security service hired the Kazakhstan-born Baratov to target email accounts using information obtained from the Yahoo hack. His attorneys said Baratov didn't know he was working for the Russian spy agency.
