

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Tariff troubles: Finance ministers from across the country gathered in Ottawa to discuss Canada’s growing trade dispute with the United States.

2. Pot problems: Lawyers warn that admitting to having smoked marijuana when entering the U.S. could get you barred from the country for life.

3. At capacity: Toronto’s mayor says Canada’s largest city needs federal and provincial help if it’s going to house more refugees and asylum seekers.

4. Stop the presses: A 163-year-old newspaper in Pembroke, Ont., gets hit by yet another round of cuts.

5. Summer snowstorm: Parts of central and southwest Newfoundland get blanketed in summertime snow.