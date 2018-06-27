5 things to know on Wednesday, June 27, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:05AM EDT
Admitting to having smoked cannabis in the past could get you banned from the United States. Plus, a swath of Newfoundland gets hit with a freak summer snowstorm.
1. Tariff troubles: Finance ministers from across the country gathered in Ottawa to discuss Canada’s growing trade dispute with the United States.
2. Pot problems: Lawyers warn that admitting to having smoked marijuana when entering the U.S. could get you barred from the country for life.
3. At capacity: Toronto’s mayor says Canada’s largest city needs federal and provincial help if it’s going to house more refugees and asylum seekers.
4. Stop the presses: A 163-year-old newspaper in Pembroke, Ont., gets hit by yet another round of cuts.
5. Summer snowstorm: Parts of central and southwest Newfoundland get blanketed in summertime snow.