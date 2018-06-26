

Summer may only be a few days old, but in parts of Newfoundland it looks like the season might have already come to an abrupt end.

Sections of the southwest and central parts of the province have been hit with a layer of summer snow, prompting provincial officials to warn drivers to beware treacherous driving conditions.

The province’s transportation department tweeted photos of snow-covered scenes taken by highway traffic cameras in Burgeo and Corner Brook, N.L.

“Please drive cautiously and leave a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you,” one of the tweets states.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary jokingly offered “protective services” to NTV Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr, who presumably angered Newfoundlanders with his forecast.

“We know YOU aren’t making it snow during our ‘summer’ but not everybody will see it that way friend,” the constabulary wrote in the tweet.

Other social media posts showed vehicles and backyard furniture covered in a blanket of snow.

Environment Canada currently has a rainfall warning in effect for much of southern Newfoundland, where as much as 70 millimetres of precipitation is in the forecast.

In central Newfoundland, Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory that suggests gardeners take measures to protect their plants.

There appears to be some relief on the way, however. Temperatures in the province are expected to reach 10-20 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

