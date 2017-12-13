

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Democrats scored a surprising win in a special election in Alabama Tuesday night, edging out the favoured Republican candidate. Plus in political news here above the 49th parallel, Google has released its year in search results, revealing which politicians Canadians are looking up online.

1. Trending in 2017: Andrew Scheer was the top trending political figure in Canada in 2017, according to Google. Google's Year in Search results for 2017 was released this morning and shows Canadians were interested in finding out more about the new political leaders.

2. New requirement: The federal government announced a surprising new caveat to the bidding process to replace Canada's aging fighter jets: contenders who are thought to be harming the country's economic interests will find themselves at a disadvantage.

3. Alabama upset: The Democrats scored a surprising victory in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama Tuesday night, with Doug Jones beating the favoured Republican candidate Roy Moore.

4. What jury didn’t hear: Jurors in the Laura Babcock murder trial were not told about the co-accused’s killing of Tim Bosma, nor were they allowed to see the shackles on the feet of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich ahead of delivering a verdict on Monday.

5. Rising food bills: A new study says Canadians can expect to pay more for food this upcoming year. An average family of four will see an increase of $348 in food spending, says a study from researchers at Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph.