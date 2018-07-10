

CTVNews.ca Staff





A third rescue mission is underway to rescue the remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped in a Thai cave. Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an extension to a NATO mission in Latvia.

1. Cave rescue: A third mission to rescue nine trapped boys and their soccer coach from a cave in Thailand is currently underway, with officials hoping this is the final time they'll have to enter the cave.

2. Due in court: The A transport truck driver who was arrested last week in connection with a crash that killed 16 people on the Humboldt Broncos team bus will appear in court in Saskatchewan today.

3. Appealing parking tickets: A Chateauguay, Que. man who was pepper-sprayed by a police officer during a traffic stop is appealing his three convictions, alleging he was racially profiled.

4. NATO mission extended: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is extending its NATO mission in Latvia, and will commit more troops to the region.

5. Helpful robot: A Halifax blood clinic is using a 58-centimetre-tall dancing and singing robot to help calm the nerves of young patients.