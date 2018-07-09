

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Chateauguay, Que. man who was pepper-sprayed by a police officer during a traffic stop is appealing his three convictions, alleging he was racially profiled.

John Chilcott was about to drive his two young daughters to school in December 2015 when a police officer pulled him over, just outside his apartment building.

The officer asked for his ID. Chilcott, who is black, protested and asked what he’d done wrong. That’s when Chilcott says the officer pepper-sprayed him, with Chilcott’s daughters -- ages 7 and 10 at the time -- in the backseat.

“I was treated like an animal,” Chlicott told CTV Montreal at the time. “There was no regard for my human rights.”

Chilcott is appealing all three offences for which he was given traffic tickets and found guilty: flashing his vehicle’s hazard lights unnecessarily, refusing to identify himself and not stopping his car when asked by police.

A municipal court ruling upheld the tickets in 2017. Now, Chilcott is appealing that ruling in Quebec Superior Court.

In the appeal, Chilcott’s lawyers are arguing that Chilcott was a victim of racial profiling, which was never addressed by the judge.

“We want to tell the court that the police intervention was based on race,” Chilcott’s lawyer Aymar Missakila told CTV Montreal. “The lower-court judge failed to take that into consideration.”

A spokesperson for the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), which is assisting Chilcott in the appeal, said his flashing hazard lights were just a “pretext” for the traffic stop.

Prior to being pulled over, Chilcott says he was driving home when he saw his daughters’ friend waiting at a bus stop. He says he stopped his vehicle and turned on his hazard lights so he could tell the friend, a young white girl, that he would drive her to school after he picked up his daughters.

That interaction was witnessed by the police officer. According to CRARR, the officer has admitted that when he saw Chilcott speaking to the friend, he became concerned Chilcott might be a sexual predator. But when the officer later saw Chilcott with his daughters, he no longer believed that was the case.

“We are arguing in this appeal that the initial reason which sparked the officer’s curiosity was the fact that he had seen Mr. Chilcott talking to a young white girl, who happened to be his daughters’ friend,” said CRARR spokesperson Amanda Farrace. “Only after, he used the use of hazard lights as a pretext.”

The prosecution argues that the facts of the case are simple: Chilcott had his hazard lights on for no reason, which is technically a traffic violation, and when police approached him, he refused to show his papers.

