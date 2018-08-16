

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. B.C. wildfires: A state of emergency has been declared in British Columbia, as hundreds of wildfires continue to burn out of control and intensify.

2. Face transplant: A Canadian doctor was among the team responsible for giving a young woman in her 20s a new face.

3. Fredericton shooting: The family of a slain New Brunswick police officer is urging the public to take care of her fellow officers and the loved ones of the other victims.

4. In mourning: Students and teachers gathered at a Toronto high school to grieve the loss of a 16-year-old boy who drowned while trying to help save a mother and child.

5. Prices spike: Ottawa residents lined up for almost an hour to see new bachelor apartments, which may be the latest sign of rising rental prices in Canada.