1. Harper on NAFTA: Earlier this month, former prime minister Stephen Harper made a damning allegation about the Trudeau government’s NAFTA negotiations: They are resisting making a deal to score partisan advantage by standing up to an unpopular U.S. president.

2. Man charged: A 28-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a 5-year-old boy disappeared from his Brampton, Ont. home and was later found with life-threatening injuries near train tracks.

3. NDP MP cleared: An NDP MP has been cleared of inappropriate conduct allegations raised against her by an injured veteran. An independent, third-party investigator found the allegations "unfounded."

4. Butterfly Boy: A Saskatchewan mom says her son – who lives with a rare genetic condition that causes his skin to blister – may lose medical support that his family says he desperately needs.

5. Warship found: A long-lost Russian warship, suspected of containing billions of dollars’ worth of treasure, has been found in part to a team of Canadian explorers.