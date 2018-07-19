

A Saskatchewan mother says her eight-month-old son living with a rare condition that causes his delicate skin to break out in painful blisters may soon lose much-needed medical support.

Leo Leptich was born in Saskatoon last December with epidermolysis bullosa, commonly known as EB. It’s the same incurable genetic disorder that plagued Ottawa’s Jonathan Pitre, also known as the “Butterfly Boy.”

When Leo was born, it was immediately clear that something wasn’t right, said his mother, Crystal Leptich.

“Once we delivered him, there were large patches on his feet and legs where there was no skin at all,” she told CTV Saskatoon.

The province has provided special care, including weekly home visits, and covered the cost of the bandages and wound care supplies.

But that support could dry up in a matter of months, Leptich said.

“With home care being involved at this point, it’s not going to be a long-term thing. It’s once we are able to do it on our own, it’s been said that we’ll be taking that over,” she said.

Desperate for help, Leptich has sent letters to politicians at all levels of government. She posted a Facebook video Wednesday detailing the difficult situation, saying she’s spoken with countless officials.

So far, she says she’s simply been “passed around from person to person.”

“I’ve researched widely and had we lived in, for example, Ontario, Nova Scotia, even B.C. to name a few, we would not be having to fight for the most basic needs for our son,” she said in the video.

The problem, as she sees it, is that Leo’s condition is so rare that the province does not have a specific funding program.

“It’s too rare. At .09 (people) in a million, it’s not going to be listed and written into a neat little program,” she said.

Leptich has been in touch with the province’s health minister but wasn’t satisfied with the response.

“I’m just not being heard, and this is the only way now I feel like I can get anything across,” she said.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health responded to the case in a statement, saying it cannot speak to specific circumstances but that ministry officials are “working with the family going forward.”

The Saskatchewan Aids to Independent Living, or SAIL, does provide wound dressings for those with disabilities who need them. However, the ministry said that wound care dressings are “limited.”

But the ministry suggested that, in some unusual situations, exceptions can be made.

“In circumstances where there is a discontinuation of coverage, the Ministry would certainly look at options, and may consider providing coverage in exceptional circumstances on a case-by-case basis,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the meantime, Leptich said her baby boy remains positive in the face of the painful condition.

“His bright eyes and his spirit, you’d never think he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with,” she said.

With files from CTV Saskatoon