

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Quebec NDP MP Christine Moore has been cleared by a third-party investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct as an elected official.

In May, the NDP launched the investigation and suspended Moore's caucus duties as a result of belatedly-surfaced allegations stemming from an alleged inappropriate sexual encounter and subsequent interactions with an injured veteran following his appearance at a House of Commons committee in 2013.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters in Montreal Thursday that the investigation looked into allegations of harassment and sexual harassment—specifically veteran Glen Kirkland’s public accusations that she acted inappropriately, and that she misused her position of power—and concluded that the allegations were unfounded, and not supported by evidence.

"There was no misconduct amounting to either harassment, or sexual harassment, and that she did not abuse her position of authority," Singh said.

Moore, who represents a northern Quebec riding, will be resuming her caucus duties, which includes being the critic for rural affairs, and less formally, "as a powerful advocate for women in politics," Singh said.

In May, the injured Afghanistan veteran told CTV News that following his testimony about the care he received from the military, Moore invited him back to her Parliament Hill office. There, he alleges he was offered alcohol, before the pair ended up back at his hotel room where Moore spent the night. He alleged that at a later date, Moore showed up to his home and sent him text messages that were explicit. He said he told her that he was not interested.

In a subsequent interview with The Canadian Press, Moore denied Kirkland's version of events and said the pair had a months-long romantic relationship, which Kirkland disputed. He said he raised their interactions in the media to speak to what he perceived as hypocrisy on Moore's part for being the one to initiate an investigation into her then-caucus colleague MP Erin Weir over his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Singh said Thursday that a number of witnesses were spoken to, and evidence was examined, but Kirkland declined an offer to participate in the independent investigation.

"I think this was a difficult situation, I think it was very hard on her [Moore], but I think that it’s important that we take allegations of this nature seriously,” Singh said. "For me it was very important to have an independent process that was fair… and something that was very credible, and I'm confident that this process was."

Moore is scheduled to hold a press conference from her northern Quebec riding at 2:15 p.m.