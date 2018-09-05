

In an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward, Donald Trump’s inner circle call him an “idiot” and a “liar.” But the U.S. president says it’s “a con on the public.” Plus, Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad campaign prompts calls to boycott the brand.

1. Woodward book: An upcoming tell-all includes some harsh insults for Donald Trump, attributed to members of the president’s own inner circle. But Trump says it’s “another bad book” that amounts to “a con on the public.”

2. Trudeau on NAFTA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not sign onto a NAFTA deal without a dispute resolution mechanism and exemptions for cultural industries, both of which were included in the original 1988 agreement.

3. Self-directed care: Many Canadians with disabilities and special needs are hoping to gain control over their lives, thanks to a government-funded program that allows them to hire self-selected support workers.

4. Footwear boycotts: Reaction to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s new sponsorship deal with Nike has been divided, from high praise to calls for a brand boycott.

5. Well-being: A new report highlights troubling concerns about the well-being of Canadian children. From high infant mortality rates to startling statistics on abuse, the report paints a worrisome picture of the state of children in Canada.