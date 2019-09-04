

Hurricane Dorian is lashing the east coast of Florida while Bahamians grapple with the devastation the storm left there in its wake. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Brexit: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major defeat as U.K. lawmakers voted to seize control of the Brexit agenda, moving to bar him from pursuing a no-deal departure from the European Union.

2. Canadian Armed Forces: A vehicle belonging to a missing Canadian military reservist with alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group has been found in southern Manitoba, though his whereabouts remain unknown.

3. Election 2019: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says, based on her opponents' current climate plans, she wouldn't be prepared to prop up any minority government.

4. 'Patriot Act': Comedian Hasan Minhaj didn't hold back when interviewing Justin Trudeau in the latest episode of his show, pressing the prime minister about pipelines and the arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

5. Grandiose narcissist: A new study suggests that although narcissists often perceive themselves as being very intelligent, they actually may be overconfident about their critical thinking skills.

One more thing…

Makeshift shelter: Nassau resident Chella Phillips took 97 dogs into her home in the Bahamas after the shelter she runs lost power and Hurricane Dorian raged through the region.