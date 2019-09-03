

CTVNews.ca Staff





A vehicle belonging to a missing Canadian military reservist with alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group has been found in southern Manitoba, though his whereabouts remain unknown.

Manitoba RCMP said officers in Sprague, Man., found the pickup truck on a rural property along Highway 12 in the Rural Municipality of Piney, near Manitoba’s border with Minnesota.

Police said the vehicle belongs to Patrik Mathews, who’s been missing since last week after the Canadian military relieved him of all duties due to his alleged connection with a hate group called “The Base.”

The RCMP said officers have searched the area, but could not find him. They believe the truck had been parked there for about a week.

“The RCMP believes Mr. Mathews may be under a significant amount of pressure due to this ongoing investigation and the extensive media coverage it has garnered,” Manitoba RCMP wrote in a news release. “Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately and to avoid engaging with him.”

Mathews joined the reserves in 2010 and had been a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group based in Winnipeg.