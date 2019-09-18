

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Green Party removed multiple campaign training videos from its website after CTV News found that they contained voters’ personal data. Here’s what you need to know to start your Wednesday.

1. Privacy concerns: The Green Party has removed a series of campaign training videos from its website and informed Elections Canada of the "oversight" after CTV News discovered that they contained voters' personal data, including names and other information.

2. Humphries decision: A judge has denied Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries' request for an injunction forcing Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton to release her so she can compete for the U.S.

3. Intelligence probe: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said the RCMP was supporting an FBI investigation last year when they uncovered possible "internal corruption."

4. Trebek in treatment: "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is undergoing chemotherapy again after a setback in his pancreatic cancer.

5. Pro-oil shirts: Twice in the past month, visitors to Parliament buildings in Ottawa were asked to remove items of clothing sporting the slogan "I love Canadian Oil and Gas." The decision has prompted some to question rules around political clothing in legislative buildings.

One more thing…

As seen on TV: Fans of "Downton Abbey" will soon have the chance to stay in the famed Highclere Castle. For one night only, the property will be available on Airbnb.