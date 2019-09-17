TORONTO--Highclere Castle, the home of “Downton Abbey,” will be available for a once-in-a-lifetime stay through Airbnb this fall.

For one night only, Highclere Castle will open its doors to two guests, giving super fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in the filming location of the popular PBS period series, and learn what life might have been like for the Crawleys.

Guests will join the castle’s hosts, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, for an exclusive evening of cocktails in the Saloon followed by a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room.

After dinner, coffee will be served in the Library before the guests retire to one of the principal bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom and views of more than 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

Before departing the next day, guests will be served breakfast prior to a private tour of Highclere Castle’s extensive grounds.

The Castle itself covers 100,000-square feet and has a total of 300 rooms.

Throughout the property, the rooms are opulently decorated and furnished, with each detail providing a unique insight into Highclere Castle’s history. Fans will get the opportunity to explore iconic rooms, such as the Drawing Room, or relax in one of the Gallery bedrooms.

Potential guests would have to pay about $250 for the booking which goes live on Airbnb.com on Oct. 1.