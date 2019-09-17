Humphries cannot be released to compete for U.S., judge rules
Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:37AM EDT
CALGARY - A Calgary judge has denied Kaillie Humphries' bid to be released by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.
The two-time Olympic bobsled champion asked the courts for an injunction forcing the national governing body of the sport to release her.
Humphries intended to compete for the United States.
The 34-year-old from Calgary has also filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the bobsleigh organization.
Her dispute arose from a harassment complaint she filed with the organization against a coach.
A BCS lawyer says there wasn't enough evidence to support her claim.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...