

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three people are dead and four others are missing following a float plane crash in Newfoundland and Labrador. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Plane crash: Air Saguenay confirmed to CTV News that seven people were believed to be aboard a float plane when it went down in northern Labrador. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

2. Trump's tweets: The Democratic-led U.S. House has voted to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump's racist comments against four congresswomen of colour, despite protest from Trump's Republican allies.

3. Arlen Dumas: Two women have come forward with allegations of inappropriate text messages involving the province's grand chief, while the First Nations leader denies any wrongdoing.

4. Medical fees: A Toronto woman says she was charged more than $1,000 to access her deceased father's electronic medical records, claiming the hospital changed its fee policy and backdated it to a day before she filed her request.

5. Mineshaft acoustics: A Winnipeg Youth Choir is experiencing a moment of online fame after a video of the group belting out a rendition of "Lean on Me" in a mineshaft went viral.

One more thing…

Trophy hunting: The owner of the reserve where a Canadian couple posed with a dead lion claimed that, because all the meat from the animal was utilized, "trophy hunting is exactly the same as meat hunting."