

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Winnipeg Youth Choir is experiencing a moment of online fame thanks to the good acoustics of a mineshaft.

A video of the choir belting out a rendition of Bill Withers’ Lean on Me at the Cape Breton Miners Museum has gone viral, amassing over 100,000 views on Facebook since it was uploaded Wednesday.

In the video, the voices of the choir can be heard reverberating down the mineshaft -- a sound commenters say gave them “chills.”

“That was beautiful and powerful,” wrote one commenter. “Amazing young voices.”

According to Garth Rempel, co-director of the Winnipeg Youth Choir, the group was encouraged to test out the acoustics of the mineshaft by staff at the museum.

“When we got to the museum, the first thing that happened was the fellow who greeted us said I heard you guys are a choir so before we do any tours we want you guys to come over and sing at the top of this mineshaft,” Rempel told CTV News Channel.

Members of the group say they were immediately struck by the sound.

“I had no idea what to expect,” Laruen Schick, member of the choir, told CTV News Channel.

“To just hear these people that you’ve been singing with for a number of years in that brilliant of a historical space… I don’t have the words for it.”