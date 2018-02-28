

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Pointing fingers? Toronto's police chief insists he wasn't "pointing fingers" after he suggested that an accused serial killer might have been stopped sooner had members of the LGBTQ community reached out to police earlier.

2. Budget overview: The federal government is putting an emphasis on gender equality in the 2018 budget, but proposes only modest new spending as Canada's economy continues to perform well.

3. Memorial feast: An Indigenous community in Manitoba held a feast to honour the family of Tina Fontaine, days after a man who was alleged to have killed her was found not guilty.

4. Virus: A group representing a large cohort of Tim Hortons franchisees is threatening legal action against the coffee chain's parent company after a computer virus knocked cash registers offline at an unconfirmed number of stores.

5. Goat job: The City of Edmonton is looking for a goat co-ordinator to manage a herd that eats weeds in a local park. The job pays up to $43 per hour.