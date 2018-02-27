

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Indigenous community in Manitoba held a feast to honour the family of Tina Fontaine just days after the man alleged to have killed the 15-year-old girl was found not guilty.

Family members, elders, politicians and high school students attended the Tuesday feast and ceremony in Fontaine’s home community of Sagkeeng First Nation, about 120 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The group held a short ceremony before taking part in a group meal.

“(Fontaine) was just really kind to everyone, even if she didn't know you,” Breanna Laforte, a high school student and former friend of Fontaine’s, told CTV Winnipeg. “She was just a really jolly person and always smiling and laughing."

Last week, Raymond Cormier, 56, was found not guilty in connection to Fontaine’s death in 2014.

The verdict has taken a toll on Fontaine’s great aunt Thelma Favel.

"What she's gone through -- the pain -- they'll never feel her pain,” said Sagkeeng First Nation chief Derrick Henderson of Favel. “We’re here just to support (the family) and let them know that they’re not alone. We’re here as a community.”

Favel told CTV Winnipeg she doesn’t intend to give up her fight for justice, but isn’t ready to take the next steps just yet.

During the trial, Favel stayed at the same hotel where Fontaine stayed while in the care of child service. The move came as an effort to be closer to her loved one.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell