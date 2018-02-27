

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The City of Edmonton is looking for somebody who goat the right stuff.

Officials are accepting job applications for a goat co-ordinator to shepherd the GoatWorks pilot project for up to 11 months this year. If you manage to bleat out the competition, you can earn up to $43 per hour overseeing the animals as they munch on noxious weeds at a local park.

The goat co-ordinator will be responsible for managing the program, co-ordinating volunteer shepherds and organizing public “Meet and Bleat” events.

“The person will be really involved in creating opportunities for Edmontonians to come and check out our herd,” Shannon Wagner of Edmonton’s Operations, Program Delivery & Partnerships Program told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

According to the city, these billies have been trained to eat certain weed species. Last year, they chowed down on Canada thistle, leafy spurge, common tansy, common burdock, yellow toadflax and the odd dandelion at Rundle Park. The aim of the pilot project is to combat the weeds while limiting herbicide use.

Goat stomachs are so acidic they actually destroy seeds and prevent seed distribution, the city said on its website. They can also digest weeds that would be toxic to other livestock. As a bonus, the goat poop acts as a fertilizer.

The city said on its website that applicants should have a degree in horticulture, forestry, parks, recreation, or an environmental discipline, plus experience in forestry and gardening and a valid driver's licence.

There is one more qualification.

“Enjoying goats is part of the job,” Wagner said.

Applications will be accepted until March 1.